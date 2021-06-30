Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19.

CFG has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

CFG stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

