Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

BOKF opened at $87.14 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.33.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238 over the last three months. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in BOK Financial by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,933,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,603,000 after acquiring an additional 271,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BOK Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after acquiring an additional 99,361 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

