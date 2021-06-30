Wedbush Weighs in on Newmark Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Newmark Group in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%.

NMRK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $13.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

