Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CSL (CSLLY)

6/24/2021 – CSL was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/23/2021 – CSL was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/23/2021 – CSL was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/16/2021 – CSL was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/8/2021 – CSL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

5/4/2021 – CSL was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

CSLLY opened at $109.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. CSL Limited has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.00.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

