Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Position Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Weis Markets worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Weis Markets stock opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

