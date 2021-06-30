Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 402,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.80% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 561,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,480. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

