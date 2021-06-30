Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $3.12 Million in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 55.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 586,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after buying an additional 209,199 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,606,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $1,264,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 32.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after buying an additional 2,393,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $3,269,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

SHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

NYSE SHC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. 57,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.