Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $5.55 Million in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 553,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.28% of RMG Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $16,549,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,008,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RMG Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ:RMGB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.