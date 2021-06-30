Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after buying an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.16.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.36. 226,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,592,232. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

