Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases 532,697 Shares of Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) by 296.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 712,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532,697 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Sandbridge Acquisition worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000.

NYSE:SBG remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 405 shares of the company traded hands. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

