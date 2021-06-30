Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000.

Shares of GXIIU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 15,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

