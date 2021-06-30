Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 296,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.47% of Clarim Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,156,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ CLRM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,292. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.