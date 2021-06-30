West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $11.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will announce $11.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $27.09 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $46,914,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $14,453,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,864,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $12,588,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $2,698,000.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

