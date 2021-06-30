Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

TSE WTE opened at C$17.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of C$13.12 and a 1-year high of C$21.36.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$91.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.