WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.07.

WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total transaction of $4,455,847.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,355.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $425,040.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,434 shares of company stock worth $27,523,558 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 4.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in WEX by 13.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,909,000.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $193.90. The stock had a trading volume of 389,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WEX has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. Research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

