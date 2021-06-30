Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Trading Down 4.4%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.43 and last traded at $52.43. 2,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 730,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.

A number of research firms have commented on WLL. KeyCorp increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.78.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valueworks LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

