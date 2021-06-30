Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report $119.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $500.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.50 million to $504.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $546.35 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $547.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREE. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

