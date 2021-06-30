Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,864 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 15,607.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 184,478 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 38,465 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,346,000 after acquiring an additional 38,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 354.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WSM traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $159.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,977. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $194.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,207 shares of company stock valued at $16,979,144. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

