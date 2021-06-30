Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Update

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the May 31st total of 710,900 shares. Currently, 18.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Windtree Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $162,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WINT opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $10.06.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Windtree Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.