WINk (WIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00397585 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars.

