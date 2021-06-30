WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.24. WuXi Biologics has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $43.36.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
