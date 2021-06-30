WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.24. WuXi Biologics has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $43.36.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

