WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Shares of WW stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. WW International has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.39.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. Analysts forecast that WW International will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $349,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,608,095.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,986,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in WW International in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in WW International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

