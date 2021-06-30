X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $39,263.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000884 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019538 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,083,220,273 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

