XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) vs. Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Financial Review

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares XL Fleet and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet N/A -12.05% -5.67% Aeva Technologies N/A -11.57% -4.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for XL Fleet and Aeva Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aeva Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

XL Fleet currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.84%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 88.90%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than XL Fleet.

Risk & Volatility

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XL Fleet and Aeva Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $20.34 million 58.07 -$60.61 million N/A N/A Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A

Aeva Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XL Fleet.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats XL Fleet on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

