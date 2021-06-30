XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,596,000 after buying an additional 142,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.76. 858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.13.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

