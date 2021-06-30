XTX Topco Ltd Invests $436,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,606,000 after buying an additional 141,549 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132,679 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 291,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,863,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 130,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,586 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.15. 8,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.02. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FND. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.