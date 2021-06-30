XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $451,000 Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,967,000 after purchasing an additional 584,693 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,328,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,959,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after acquiring an additional 196,661 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,089,000 after acquiring an additional 455,845 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after acquiring an additional 547,892 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $106,253.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 6,276 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $344,803.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,974. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPSN stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.56. 3,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,809. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.82.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

