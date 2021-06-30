XTX Topco Ltd Takes $411,000 Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 460,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEO traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.98. 6,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,576. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -581.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

