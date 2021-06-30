Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA downgraded Yamaha Motor from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87. Yamaha Motor has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $31.04.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

