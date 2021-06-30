YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in June

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.34. YASKAWA Electric has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $117.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YASKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

