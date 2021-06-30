Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $2.57 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $734,166.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000741 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00045968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00140052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00169080 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,573.42 or 1.00258678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.