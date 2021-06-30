YOU COIN (YOU) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $739,011.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00019388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.94 or 0.00710181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.14 or 0.07796807 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

