Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1,938.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

