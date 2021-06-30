Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. American Campus Communities also posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,179.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

