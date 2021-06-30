Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce sales of $178.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.79 million to $179.43 million. Kadant reported sales of $152.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $720.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $728.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $758.34 million, with estimates ranging from $744.00 million to $774.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

KAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE KAI opened at $175.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.04. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kadant has a 1-year low of $96.66 and a 1-year high of $189.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $551,558. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 8.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 120.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 230,719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kadant by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at about $47,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

