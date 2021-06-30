Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. NewAge reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NewAge stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. 600,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NewAge has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $302.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NewAge by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

