Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seelos Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

NASDAQ:SEEL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 7,888,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,364,599. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $207.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

