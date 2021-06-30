Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to post $54.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.73 million and the lowest is $54.10 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $21.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $250.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $228.70 million to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%.

VTNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $3,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 559,718 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 202,503 shares during the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded up $2.96 on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. 23,194,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,874,690. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $684.56 million, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.80. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.