Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post sales of $17.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.78 million to $37.23 million. Xencor posted sales of $13.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $81.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $111.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $82.71 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $117.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

XNCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of XNCR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,248. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08. Xencor has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $58.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1,130.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 160,542 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

