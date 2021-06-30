Zacks: Analysts Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEL opened at $32.84 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

