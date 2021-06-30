Zacks: Analysts Expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATXI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. 326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,679. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.11.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

