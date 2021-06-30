Zacks: Analysts Expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWST. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,506,000 after purchasing an additional 362,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

