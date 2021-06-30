Zacks: Analysts Expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. Ferro reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ferro.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOE shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. G.Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.33. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.55.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.