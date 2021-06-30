Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.20). Fortress Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million.

FBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. 2,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,955. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $349.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.51. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

