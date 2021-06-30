Zacks: Analysts Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.30). Pegasystems posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PEGA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

PEGA stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.19. 145,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,797. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.62 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $96.26 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,305 shares of company stock worth $1,292,733 over the last 90 days. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pegasystems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pegasystems by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

