Zacks: Analysts Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to announce $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.17 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,079. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

