Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.72. Avaya reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 775%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. 2,427,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82. Avaya has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

