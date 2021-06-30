Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will report $248.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.67 million. FireEye reported sales of $229.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in FireEye by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FireEye by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in FireEye by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313,225 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 227,476 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FireEye by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,851 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in FireEye by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 361,493 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 240,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.12. FireEye has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

