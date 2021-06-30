Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.55 Billion

Analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post sales of $17.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.05 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $11.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $74.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.37 billion to $78.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $59.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.51 billion to $79.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

