Zacks: Brokerages Expect Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Largo Resources.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE LGO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.71. Largo Resources has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $18.71.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Largo Resources (LGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.